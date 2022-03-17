Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,484 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 11.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.