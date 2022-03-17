Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.16 ($26.54).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.33 ($21.24) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($22.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.05.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

