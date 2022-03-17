Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($295.60) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($280.22) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €249.83 ($274.54).
Shares of ALV opened at €215.85 ($237.20) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €216.63 and its 200-day moving average is €205.68. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($183.85) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($227.25).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
