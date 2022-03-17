Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €53.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €123.83 ($136.07).

ETR:DHER opened at €41.80 ($45.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.09. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €37.33 ($41.02) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.91.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

