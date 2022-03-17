Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Position Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,394,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

