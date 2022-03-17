Spire Wealth Management Acquires 6,145 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 254.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UGI were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in UGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of UGI by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

