Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $158.33 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

