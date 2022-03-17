Analysts Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 12.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $268.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

