Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

