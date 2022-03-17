Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of UNBLF opened at $64.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.