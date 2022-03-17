Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $140.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CHH opened at $143.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.43. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $44,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

