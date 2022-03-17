Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $86.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,581 shares of company stock worth $765,173 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

