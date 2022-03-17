Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EKTAY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Danske lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 87 to SEK 79 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Elekta AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.