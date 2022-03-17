Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day moving average of $126.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

