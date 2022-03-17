CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $65.54 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

