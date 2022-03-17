H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.42.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

