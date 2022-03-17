Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CRO Sells $231,399.78 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anaplan stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

