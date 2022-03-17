Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $333,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 181.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rambus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rambus by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 1,081.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 277,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

