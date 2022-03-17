MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.65 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

