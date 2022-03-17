Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) PT Lowered to €260.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €275.00 ($302.20) to €260.00 ($285.71) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MURGY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($254.95) to €241.00 ($264.84) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($368.13) to €330.00 ($362.64) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $277.00.

MURGY opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

