Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

