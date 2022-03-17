Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 11,278 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,840,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $28.14.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.12.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

