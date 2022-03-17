Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $98.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.90.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

