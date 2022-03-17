Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 194.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKY opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

