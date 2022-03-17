Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.86.

GSHD stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 285.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.08.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $898,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,098 shares of company stock worth $5,503,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

