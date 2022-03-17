LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

Shares of LPLA opened at $174.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

