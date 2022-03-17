GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 57.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

