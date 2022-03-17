Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Slam by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Slam in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Slam in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Slam in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

