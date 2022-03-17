State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

