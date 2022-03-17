IFP Advisors Inc Sells 569 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.66 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

