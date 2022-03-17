Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Sabre Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.