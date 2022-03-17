IFP Advisors Inc Sells 25,953 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 475.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 555.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14.

