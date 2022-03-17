Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.82.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

