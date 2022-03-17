Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

