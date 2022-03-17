Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.41%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

