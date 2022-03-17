Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,395,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.45 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

