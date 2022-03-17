Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 18,754 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,754 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,088,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,478 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,389 shares of company stock worth $10,355,111. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

