Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period.

BATS SMMD opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

