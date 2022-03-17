Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of EXPE opened at $192.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average of $173.22. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,375,850. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

