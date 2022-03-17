Short Interest in Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Decreases By 23.4%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AZMTF stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Azimut Exploration from €32.50 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.