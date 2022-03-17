Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BNCHF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
