Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BNCHF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

