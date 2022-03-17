Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Position Decreased by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 883.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL opened at $33.76 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.