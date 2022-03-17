Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Get Sharp alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sharp from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Sharp stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.43. Sharp has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

About Sharp (Get Rating)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharp (SHCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.