Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.50 ($45.60) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

Voestalpine stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

