Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STZHF. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. Stelco has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

