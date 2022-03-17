Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NTCT opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

