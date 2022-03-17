NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$15.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NWH.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.12.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.45. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.30.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.