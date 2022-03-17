Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Position Lessened by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

