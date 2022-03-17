Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $76,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CubeSmart by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CubeSmart by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CubeSmart by 84,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $49.66 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

