State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PVH by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,988,000 after purchasing an additional 200,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

